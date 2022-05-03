Nigerian Government Continues Negotiation As Terrorists Who Attacked Abuja-Kaduna Train Insist On Demands

The gang had demanded the release of some of its detained commanders and financiers in exchange for the abductees.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 03, 2022

The Nigerian government may consider the demands of the terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train and abducted no fewer than 68 passengers at Katari, Kaduna State, on March 28.

About eight people were killed and 26 others injured when the gunmen bombed the rail track and fired gunshots at the train which was heading for Kaduna.

It was learnt that negotiations with the armed gang were progressing but the government had the option to yield to the gunmen’s demands or launch an all-out attack which is considered high risk.

Security sources said the terrorists were insisting on the release of their members as well as huge cash in exchange for the kidnap victims who include children, women, and some men, some of whom were injured during the train attack.

According to PUNCH, one of the sources said, “The negotiation with the terrorists is going on but the government is seriously considering how to safely navigate the situation without compromising the safety of the abductees or national security.

“The gunmen are insisting on the release of their commanders and financiers; they also want cash. Deliberation is going on at the highest level to resolve the impasse in a way that would not compromise national security or the safety of the abductees.”

According to the report, it could not confirm whether a deal has been reached with the gang members but it was learnt that they may release selected victims as a show of good faith after sealing a deal with government representatives.

SaharaReporters, New York

