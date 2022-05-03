Northerners Want Nigerian President Who Will Be Their Puppet – Cleric

The cleric alleged that cabals in the North are not ready to relinquish power in 2023, stressing that they would not allow anyone that isn’t on good terms with them to rule.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 03, 2022

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, Tuesday, alleged that cabals in the North are planning to destabilise Nigeria because they are determined to hold on to power.
 
Primate Ayodele who issued the warnings concerning the 2023 general elections in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, also berated political parties for not having the best interest of the country at heart.
 
He asserted that some of the politicians have declared their intention to become the next president of Nigeria, saying that most of them can’t govern a local government successfully.
 
 
He said: “All these political parties are not serious, they just want money, not the interest of the country, they don’t want 2023 to exist. They want to create trouble for 2023 because the Northerners are not ready to leave and anyone who is not in agreement will them will not be allowed to rule.
 
“The Northern cabals want to install anybody who will dance to their tune and these politicians are not mature enough to rule Nigeria. Why is everyone coming out? Those that can’t even rule local government successfully are coming out, they don’t pity this country, they want to inherit Nigeria forgetting they will die one day.”

