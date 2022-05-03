Other Parties Must Win 2023 General Elections To Stop Arrogance Of APC, PDP – Ex-Oyo Governor, Ladoja Reacts To Exorbitant Nomination Forms

A former Governor of Oyo State, Rashidi Ladoja, on Monday stated that the exorbitant fees charged for nomination forms by the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party will increase corruption in the country.

He affirmed that the high cost of nomination forms charged by both parties would have a negative effect on the nation’s economy.

Ladoja made this while speaking with journalists at his Ibadan residence, stressing that the arrogance of the two political parties would force politicians to embezzle public funds.

Osi-Olubadan of Ibadan who noted that candidates should be picked based on their manifesto and not money, faulted claims by the parties that the exorbitant fees would separate contenders from pretenders, saying they were only encouraging their candidates to go and steal public funds when elected.

“It is very ridiculous to ask a presidential aspirant to pick nomination form for N100million and governorship nomination form for N50million. This is pure arrogance from the parties.

“You are asking a presidential aspirant to seek a job of N56million with a form of N100million. Same thing with the governorship; you are asking an aspirant to pay N50 million to seek a job of N28 million in four years,” he said.

The former governor said that the arrogance of the two parties would drop if other parties win election in some states.

“Other political parties charge less than APC and PDP. If other parties can also win elections in some states, the arrogance of the two major political parties will drop.

“These parties should understand that they are not the masters, but the people. They are just stampeding people thinking that they would vote for them either they like or not,” he said.

Ladoja urged the political parties to imbibe the lessons of Ramadan in their activities as political activities commenced in the country ahead of 2023.

He said that Ramadan taught the people to imbibe tolerance, love, giving and sacrifice, saying such if imbibed would promote healthy competition as well as peaceful coexistence.

He enjoined the people to live in harmony, while adhering to their righteous deeds during the Ramadan period.