Traditional Ruler Orders Flogging Of ‘Indecent Dressers’, Cutting Of Strange Haircuts In Bayelsa Community

The traditional ruler of the Okpoama Community of Brass Council Area of Bayelsa State, the Amayanabo of Okpoama Kingdom, King Emmanuel Ebitimi Banigo, Okpoama XXI, has sanctioned the flogging of young men accused of dressing indecently in his community.

The monarch also sanctioned the raid on spots allegedly used by drug peddlers, Daily Post reports.



It was learnt that the exercise was carried out by a team comprising community youths and chiefs, led by the Chairman of the Chiefs Council, Chief Inikio Sam Sele-Dede.

The team demolished 14 joints where illicit drugs were being sold. Drugs such as cannabis, benzos, cocaine, LSD and codeine were found and seized, the report said.



It was further gathered that the exercise was carried out on Sunday, May 1, following rising the drug use within the community.

A source in the community confirmed that scores of youths with alleged indecent haircuts and saggy trousers were apprehended and their hair was forcibly shaved off.



The youths were also reportedly flogged, assaulted and dehumanised.



Speaking at end of the exercise, Chief Inikio Sam Sele-Dede, said Okpoama has forbidden peddling and consumption of drugs, adding that anybody caught will be handed over to the law enforcement agents for prosecution.



He, therefore, called on dealers of hard drugs to keep off the area.



