Ukraine Invasion: European Association, UEFA Bans Russian Clubs From 2022/23 Champions League

European football’s governing body, UEFA, has announced the ban on Russian clubs from participating in the Champions League and all other European competitions next season.

UEFA, who announced this on Monday, said “Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season,” according to a statement.



Russian clubs and national teams were suspended “until further notice” by UEFA in February 2022 in the wake of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian team’s exclusion from the Women’s European Championship to take place in England in July was also confirmed Monday with Portugal taking its place.



