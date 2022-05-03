Unknown Gunmen Kill Police Officer In Imo

Gunmen on Tuesday killed a yet-to-be-identified police officer in Imo State, in Nigeria’s South-East region.

He was killed in Agwa, Oguta Local Government Area.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Attacks by gunmen have increased in the South-East in recent times.

The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the South-East, but the group has repeatedly denied their involvement in the attacks.

IPOB, a secessionist group, is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra to be carved out of Nigeria.

The leader of the proscribed group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently being detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for alleged treason.



