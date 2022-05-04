2023 Elections: Nigeria Needs Leaders With Integrity – Obasanjo

According to him, Nigeria and the entire world required God’s visitation and urged everyone to seek divine intervention.

by Sahara Reporters May 04, 2022

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday said Nigeria needed men and women of integrity to make things better.

He said he believed that because of men and women of such virtues in Nigeria, God would open his eyes and have mercy on this country.

Olusegun Obasanjo

Obasanjo made this known while speaking at a global crusade of the Deeper Life Bible Church in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“If you consider what is going on in our states, our country, West Africa, our continent and indeed our globe, our world requires a crusade of this nature,” he said.

Obasanjo, also former Head of State, said Noah stood out, as well as Job, whom God described as men of great integrity.

“Nigeria needs such men of integrity at this present moment. I believe that because of men and women of such virtue in Nigeria, God will open his eyes and have mercy on this country. Despite the situation in Nigeria, all will be well.”

