2023: Jigawa Governor, Badaru Buys N100m Ruling APC Presidential Form After Getting Buhari’s Blessing

The Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has joined other interested presidential aspirants to vie for the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



He has also acquired the N100 million nomination form.

Governor Badaru Abubakar

Governor Badaru was quoted as saying during an APC stakeholders meeting held at Government House in Dutse on Tuesday evening, “I will join the Presidential race since everyone knows I’m a highly qualified person to do the job.”



The governor was also said to have told the gathering during the meeting that he was pressurised to contest for the presidential seat by his colleagues.



His media aide, Auwalu Sankara, said his principal sought President Muhammadu Buhari’s blessings before buying the form.



Badaru is joining other APC members including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi, seeking to replace Buhari in 2023.



This comes a few days after the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu said that the party had not decided on the zoning of the presidency.



A report also emerged during the weekend that the party may field a northern candidate that can compete with the Peoples Democratic Party if the opposition party picks its presidential candidate from the North in 2023.



