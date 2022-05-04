2023 Presidency: Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Visits Obasanjo, Says "I'm Ready To Rescue And Restore Nigeria"

This forms part of the ongoing consultation of strategic stakeholders in the country which the presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been embarking on.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 04, 2022

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has visited the Abeokuta residence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to formally inform him of his presidential ambition.
This forms part of the ongoing consultation of strategic stakeholders in the country which the presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been embarking on. 


Emmanuel informed the elder statesman that he was ready to rescue and restore Nigeria, "having had sufficient private and public sector experience, with remarkable results to show for it", a statement signed by Bola Bolawole, 
the spokesperson for Udom Gabriel Emmanuel Presidential Council, said on Wednesday. 
He posited that the major issues plaguing Nigeria can be solved by focused, sincere and capable leadership and assured Obasanjo that, if given the opportunity, he will take practical steps to boost the economy and return Nigeria to her glory days.
Responding, Obasanjo appreciated the presidential aspirant for the show of respect in coming to inform him of his aspiration. 
Obasanjo said: “Knowing you the way I do and the knowledge that you possess, which you have expressed in your brief speech, I have no doubt that if you have the opportunity, you will fix the economy of Nigeria.
"Our country is complex but not a complicated country to govern. It needs the application of honesty, fairness, and justice. 
"I know that you are a man of conscience who fears God and will apply these guiding principles in your leadership. 
"You have shown what you can do for Nigeria by what you have done in your state. It is, therefore, logical that when the opportunity presents itself, you will bring what you have done in your state to bear on the larger community." 
"Your presidential bid is a fair and legitimate thing to ask for," he added.
The presidential aspirant was accompanied on the trip by a member of the National Executive Committee of the PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, two members of the House of Representatives, Hon. Pat Ifon and Nsikak Ekong and Comrade Ini Ememobong, the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information & Strategy.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami’s Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Uncovered Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Is Not An Inheritance Or Traditional Title, Fayemi Dismisses Claims Of Betraying Tinubu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Speaks On Competition Posed By Osinbajo, Amaechi, Fayemi, Others For APC Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Crisis Rocks Enugu PDP Over ‘Plots To Impose Aspirant Being Prosecuted For Multi-million Naira Petrol Subsidy Fraud As Governorship Candidate’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Ruling APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Joins Race For 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Opens Multi-billion Naira Hotel Few Days After Distributing Exotic Vehicles To APC Supporters
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami’s Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Uncovered Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive PHOTONEWS: Nigeria’s Corrupt Attorney-General, Malami’s Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Located In Kalgo, Kebbi State Amid Allegations Of Fraud, Sale Of Justice
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Is Not An Inheritance Or Traditional Title, Fayemi Dismisses Claims Of Betraying Tinubu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News What Made Me Charge My Church Members N310,000 To Fly Them To Heaven – Cleric
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News 2023 Presidency: Dare Us, Accept Being Running Mate To Northerner, Ohanaeze Youths Warn Peter Obi, Other Igbo Aspirants
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Buhari Expresses Shock Over Killing Of Military Couple, Says IPOB Behind Attack
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News PDP Postpones Local Government Congresses
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Speaks On Competition Posed By Osinbajo, Amaechi, Fayemi, Others For APC Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Bomb Blast At Oil Facility In Imo Kills Two
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Crisis Rocks Enugu PDP Over ‘Plots To Impose Aspirant Being Prosecuted For Multi-million Naira Petrol Subsidy Fraud As Governorship Candidate’
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Ask South-East Residents To Observe Sit-at-home On Thursday, Friday Over Buhari’s Visit To Ebonyi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Ruling APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Joins Race For 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad