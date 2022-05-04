Armed Herdsmen Attack Oyo Community, Kill Farmer

Monsuro was reportedly slaughtered on his cashew farm at Araromi village, Igboora.

by Sahara Reporters May 04, 2022

Hoodlums believed to be armed herdsmen have killed a farmer, Musa Monsuro, in the Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Monsuro was reportedly slaughtered on his cashew farm at Araromi village, Igboora, around 5pm on Monday, Punch reports.

While the reason he was killed could not be ascertained, there were reports that those behind the act were herdsmen.

Some residents explained on Tuesday that security agents were alerted and they went to the farm to pick the corpse, which was taken to a mortuary.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in a text message.

He said, “The case is undergoing investigation. You will be updated accordingly.”

The killing is coming after a break of some months in killings by suspected herdsmen.

Ibarapa had been ravaged by criminal herdsmen who allegedly killed, maimed, raped residents and destroyed farmlands before Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, visited the area to warn against such acts.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Masked Gunmen Enforcing Sit-at-home Order Kill Four In Anambra
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Fighters Currently Attacking Chibok Community In Borno
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Aisha Buhari Relocates To Dubai, Cites Insecurity In Aso Villa
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Repentant Bandit Attacks Former Colleagues, Rescues 38 Abducted Victims In Zamfara
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Insecurity Three Killed As Herdsmen Attack Enugu Communities
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Insecurity Musician ‘Ja Rule’ Shot Dead In Imo By Nigerian Army During Clash With Gunmen
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics 2023 Presidency: Atiku Planning To Retain Peter Obi As Running Mate — Sources
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Opens Multi-billion Naira Hotel Few Days After Distributing Exotic Vehicles To APC Supporters
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
International Ukraine Conflict: Russia Bans Entry To Japanese Prime Minister, Dozens Of Others
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Declares To Contest For 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
News Don't Have Sex With Dogs, Other Animals, Lagos First Lady Appeals To Nigerian Youths
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Education Minister, Nwajiuba Should Explain To Nigerians How He Got N100million For Presidential Form — University Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Christianity Son Of RCCG General Overseer, Adeboye Sends Message To Mark One-Year Anniversary Of Late Brother
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Entertainment Nollywood Actor, Osagie Dies Hours After Movie Set
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Ukraine Invasion: European Union Agrees To Place Total Ban on Russian Oil
0 Comments
44 Minutes Ago
Police Nigerian Policewoman ‘Kidnaps Self’, Demands Ransom To Fund Her Wedding
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
News Rivers Governorship Aspirant, Dagogo Arrested On Wike’s Order Rushed To Hospital From Police Cell
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics Nigerians Must Unite To Bring In New Government To Address Insecurity, Others — Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad