Armed Herdsmen Attack Oyo Community, Kill Farmer

Hoodlums believed to be armed herdsmen have killed a farmer, Musa Monsuro, in the Ibarapa Central Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Monsuro was reportedly slaughtered on his cashew farm at Araromi village, Igboora, around 5pm on Monday, Punch reports.

While the reason he was killed could not be ascertained, there were reports that those behind the act were herdsmen.

Some residents explained on Tuesday that security agents were alerted and they went to the farm to pick the corpse, which was taken to a mortuary.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in a text message.

He said, “The case is undergoing investigation. You will be updated accordingly.”

The killing is coming after a break of some months in killings by suspected herdsmen.

Ibarapa had been ravaged by criminal herdsmen who allegedly killed, maimed, raped residents and destroyed farmlands before Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, visited the area to warn against such acts.