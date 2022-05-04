Bomb Blast At Oil Facility In Imo Kills Two

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 04, 2022

The Imo State Police Command has confirmed that there was a bomb blast at a flow station in the oil-producing community of Izombe in the Oguta Local Government Area of the state.
 
Confirming the incident, the Command’s spokesperson, Mike Abattam said it occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.
 
Abattam said the explosion occurred at a facility operated by Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited.
 
He explained that the Commissioner of Police in Imo immediately drafted the command’s anti-bomb unit, as well as some operatives of the command to the area to prevent any breakdown of law and order.
“It happened, there was a bomb blast this morning at the facility but the commissioner has deployed our men to the site,” NAN quoted him as saying.
 
An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity, however, said two persons died in the explosion.
 
He said that the two middle-aged men were the carriers of the bomb, which exploded and killed them while they were trying to find their way into the flow station through the entrance.

