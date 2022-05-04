BREAKING: Former Ruling APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Joins Race For 2023 Presidency

The former APC national chairman declared his intention to join the presidential race on Wednesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORKn May 04, 2022

Adams Oshiomhole, a former Edo Governor, has declared to contest for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
 
Oshiomhole is joining other APC members including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi and Jigawa Governor, Muhammad Badaru, seeking to replace Buhari in 2023.
Oshiomhole’s media aide, Victor Oshioke, earlier said his principal had been rescheduled for Wednesday after the initial postponement due to short notice given to his supporters.
“The formal declaration of Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to contest for the office of President, Federal Republic of Nigeria in the 2023 general election on the platform of the APC which was postponed has now been rescheduled, after extensive consultations, to hold as follows: Date: Wednesday, May 4th 2022. Time 3 pm Prompt.
“Venue: Cyprian Ekwensi Center for Arts and Culture, Area 10 Abuja,” Oshioke had said in a message.

