BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Ask South-East Residents To Observe Sit-at-home On Thursday, Friday Over Buhari’s Visit To Ebonyi

Some gunmen terrorising Nigeria’s South-East have declared sit-at-home on May 5 and 6 in the region over the planned two-day visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State.



Governor David Umahi had in a statement on Tuesday said President Buhari would be in the state for two days: Thursday and Friday.



According to a military source, the gunmen who took over some towns in Abia, Imo and Anambra states on Wednesday evening, threatened to deal with anyone caught disobeying the order.

"Gunmen were seen shooting in some streets of Aba in Abia and in Imo and Anambra announcing to residents that there will be sit-at-home on Thursday and Friday when President Buhari is to visit Ebonyi State, and that they must observe it throughout the South-East," the source said.

The gunmen called on President Buhari to immediately release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from detention.



The South-East region has witnessed increasing and regular attacks on security agencies and facilities, government institutions and high-profile individuals following Kanu’s arrest last year.



IPOB has been linked to the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.



