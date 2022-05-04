Buhari Meets Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu In State House Behind Closed Doors

Tinubu is vying to fly the flag of the ruling All Progressives Congress in next year’s presidential elections.

by Saharareporters, New York May 04, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a private visit at his official residence at the State House.

It is not yet clear what the duo discussed.

SaharaReporters on Saturday reported that Tinubu returned to the country after his trip to Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu had been seen on Saturday posing with the N100milion nomination and expression of interest forms of the ruling party bought for him to pursue the 2023 presidential contest which he described as his “lifelong ambition.”

Tinubu arrived after completing his lesser hajj in Mecca.

Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State of Education; Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, are among aspirants who picked the forms ahead of Tinubu.

Although the ruling party has not zoned its presidency, most of those in the race are from the South.

The decision of the ruling party to swap its national offices between the North and the South led to the emergence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu from the North Central as the national chairman.

Before the convention, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State had said though the APC had not decided on zoning the presidential ticket, the swapping of national offices was an indication of where its presidential candidate would come from.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed June 3 as deadline for political parties to submit the names of the candidates.

The five South West aspirants are expected to battle other presidential aspirants from other zones for the party’s ticket at the primary slated May 30/June 1.

Saharareporters, New York

