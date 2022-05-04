Don't Have Sex With Dogs, Other Animals, Lagos First Lady Appeals To Nigerian Youths

There have been recent reports about Nigerian women sleeping with animals in Dubai, UAE and Lekki, Lagos for money.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2022

Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has appealed to all stakeholders in the education sector to work towards resolving the prolonged strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). 

She described the situation as a ticking time bomb that must be urgently addressed and advised youths to shun ungodly, immoral and bestial acts. 

Mrs Sanwo-Olu spoke at a special Eid-El-Fitr celebration hosted by the Lagos State first family and the state government held at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja to commemorate the end of Ramadan, a statement by Olubukonla Nwonah, Assistant Director, Public Affairs Office of the Lagos First Lady said. 


“Our children need to go back to school. It is a ticking time bomb when our children sit at home doing nothing. The devil will find work for the idle hands. Our children, those in the universities, sitting down at home for two months is not a plus for us and so anytime we have the opportunity, we as parents, especially mothers, should continue speaking up.
 
“The federal universities are shut down as a result of the ASUU strike. We plead and plead that God will help us to resolve this issue. I don’t feel comfortable that the students are at home and whatever it takes, all hands must be on deck to ensure that they go back to school,” she said.    
 
Mrs Sanwo-Olu also admonished the youth to shun all ungodly, immoral, and bestial acts, just as she urged parents to pay closer attention to issues affecting their children.
 
“As we bask in the euphoria of this sacred celebration, it is also important to seize the opportunity of this spiritual exercise to admonish our children and youths to shun all ungodly, immoral, and bestial acts.
 
“As parents and guardians too, we must lead by example and pay closer attention to the totality of what concerns our children and wards. It is okay to intrude into their privacy and ensure that we guide them on the right path.
 
“More importantly, let us be their true and sincere friends so that we can earn their trust and confidence to discuss anything and everything with us. That way, we have the unique opportunity to put things right,” she said.
 
She said beyond Ramadan, it was important for people to imbibe and sustain the principles of the holy month which among others include peace, kindness, compassion, and happy co-existence.

