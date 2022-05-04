Ekiti Governor, Fayemi Declares To Contest For 2023 Presidency

The Governor of Ekiti State, Olukayode Fayemi, has formally declared his intention to run for the 2023 presidency.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that Fayemu would on Wednesday, unveil his intention to run for the 2023 Presidency.

Governor Kayode Fayemi

This had been made known in a tweet by the state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Akin Oyebode.

In the one-minute video tweeted by Oyebode, Fayemi unveiled his Nigeria agenda ahead of the 2023 general election.

A voice-over in the video noted, “The Nigeria of our dream is possible; a Nigeria that is responsive to the yearnings of her citizens; a Nigeria that is the pride and joy of all; a Nigeria that will be great. There is a path to Nigeria's greatness. Together, let's work on Nigeria's unfinished greatness.”

The Ekiti Governor joins the pool of other Presidential hopefuls from the APC.

The former governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu broke the ice in January and declared his intention to run for the presidency when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa, Abuja.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, followed suit, and in a similar fashion, visited Buhari to inform him of his intention to run for the coveted number one position in the country.

It did not take long for others like a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu; ex-governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to declare their interest in the presidency on the platform of the APC.

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has also joined the race.