EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami’s Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Uncovered Amid Corruption Allegations

A rice mill worth over N5 billion owned by Nigeria's Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami has been uncovered.



SaharaReporters gathered that the company under construction is located in Kalgo community, Kebbi State.

Abubakar Malami





The rice mill is another addition to the numerous multi-billion-naira properties owned by the minister who also opened a new hotel, “The Azbir” on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.



PHOTONEWS: Nigeria's Corruption-riddled Attorney-General Malami Launches New Hotel Few Days After Being Exposed For Distributing Multi-billion Naira Vehicles As Bribes To @OfficialAPCNg Party Officials In Kebbi | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/80sIGWSYl4 pic.twitter.com/IcOeUZ9xqZ — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 3, 2022

Malami, a lawyer from Kebbi State who was hardly known before 2015 when he was appointed into the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, is today one of the richest men in Nigeria.In 2020, a series of detailed investigations carried out by SaharaReporters showed that Malami had acquired several properties whose value run into many billions of naira since being appointed into the administration of President Buhari as Nigeria’s chief law officer.For example, the AGF has an underground hotel in Sokoto, three houses at Peace Estate, Abuja, a brand new state-of-the-art school in Kebbi, two houses for his sons worth N100m each and a new hotel under construction in the Jabi area of Abuja.

See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Opens Multi-billion Naira Hotel Few Days After Distributing Exotic Vehicles To APC Supporters



Malami also bought a house this year worth N150 million in the Gwarimpa area of Abuja.



A school located at the back of NITEL in Gesse Phase 1, Birnin Kebbi and a house worth N600 million on Ahmadu Bello Way, Nasarawa GRA, Kano, are among properties acquired by Malami since he became a minister under President Buhari.



The houses he built for his sons in Kebbi are 200 metres apart in a posh part of the city.



That is not all. Malami also built N3 billion multipurpose event centre in Kebbi State named Azbir Arena for his son.



The facility is said to be an entertainment centre with a plaza and kids’ playing section.



This is apart from Rayhaan Hotel located on Zaria Road, opposite Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, which the AGF massively upgraded using proceeds of corruption.



Ever since SaharaReporters published a series of detailed reports exposing these illicit acquisitions, the online news medium has been a target for the AGF’s camp.



Apart from falsely claiming to have sued SaharaReporters over the expository reports he said had damaged his reputation before the world, Malami also issued a petition to the former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on the issue to arrest the publisher of the online newspaper, Omoyele Sowore.



PHOTONEWS: Nigeriaâs Corrupt Attorney-General, Malamiâs Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Located In Kalgo, Kebbi State Amid Allegations Of Fraud, Sale Of Justice | Sahara Reporters https://t.co/WGWLKoBYUj pic.twitter.com/AyifmzUlkv — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) May 4, 2022

Despite these questionable acquisitions, 53-year-old Malami continues to portray a saintly stance in the Buhari government whose fight against corruption has been called into serious question in recent times.