Group Petitions Anti-graft Agency, ICPC To Probe Federal Lawmaker, Gboluga Accused Of Financial Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has been urged to launch an investigation into the alleged fraudulent activities of Ikengboju Dele Gboluga, the lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituent in Ondo State.

Gboluga was accused of financial misappropriation and using money meant for constituency projects to start an event centre business.

The request was contained in an open letter addressed to ICPC by the Coordinator of a group, Ikale Development Vanguard (IDV), Ayodele Ifabonmi Clinton, and obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday.

Ayodele claimed that the sum of N73,750,000 approved for the Ilutitun community project under the ZIP Code: 2021ZIP1334 was for the CONSTRUCTION OF MODERN SPORT AND EVENT CENTRE and not just an event centre as built by Gboluga.

The coordinator in the letter noted that all they saw was an event centre, after a sports centre was approved.

The letter alleged that the sum of N100,000,000 approved for the Ode Irele community as requested by Gboluga was for the CONSTRUCTION OF COMMUNITY HALL under the borders community agency Code: ERGP554001266 and not the event centre.

It noted that Gboluga converted the project into an event centre so that he could turn it to his personal business venture to generate income for himself.

The letter reads in part, “It is no more news that an event centre is a source of passive income to its owners following the high demand for events hosting in Nigeria. But what is, however, strange is the construction of two ultra-modern event centres by Hon. Ikengboju Gboluga, the lawmaker representing Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency in the name of constituency projects for the people of Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency.

"He constructed one in Ode Irele community against what the federal government approved for the people and he constructed another one in Ilutitun, his home town without constructing the sports centre attached to the project.

"The questions people should ask Gboluga and his data boys are: who will be responsible to employ workers for the event centres? Gboluga or Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency? Who owns the bank account details to be credited by users of the event centres?

"Is there any bank account in the name of Okitipupa/Irele Federal Constituency, whose name was used to purchase all the assets including pieces of furniture and fittings procured for the event centres?

"Besides the above, the public should also know that the sum of N 73,750,000 approved for the Ilutitun community project under the ZIP Code: 2021ZIP1334 was for the CONSTRUCTION OF MODERN SPORT AND EVENT CENTRE and not just an event centre as built by Gboluga. Where is the sports centre? People should ask questions. All we can see now is the event centre. What about the sports centre as approved?

"The second issue is that the sum of N100,000,000 approved for the Ode Irele community as requested by Gboluga was for the CONSTRUCTION OF COMMUNITY HALL under the borders community agency Code: ERGP554001266 and not the event centre. Although the signage reads community Hall, but a statement credited to him by his data boys said it is an event centre.

“Instead of building a community hall, Gboluga converted the project into an event centre so that he could convert it into a personal business venture to generate income for himself.

"We, by this letter, call on the ICPC to launch an investigation into the fraudulent activities of Ikengboju Dele Gboluga over all the issues raised above and among other related offences.

"The commission should investigate the motive of converting the construction of community hall in Ode Irele to an event centre. The commission should investigate why he got money for the construction of modern sport and event centre in his home town but only built an event centre there without talking about the sports centre.

"ICPC should investigate to know who owns the bank account details to be credited by users of the event centres?

"On the purchase receipt, we are aware he has already directed the contractors to go and get a new receipt, not in his name but in the name of the said contractor having got a hint of this petition. ICPC should please ask questions on the purchase receipt of all the assets bought for the two event centres to know who bought what?”