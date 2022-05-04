ISWAP Terrorists Kill Three In Borno As UN Chief Visits Maiduguri

The attack started at 6:20pm this evening (Tuesday). They came on their motorcycles and started to shoot randomly from all angles.

by Saharareporters, New York May 04, 2022

At least three people have been killed by the Islamic State of West Africa province in Kautikari ward of Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

The terrorists struck on Tuesday.

The attack occurred almost the same time as the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, was visiting Borno State for an on-the-spot assessment of the level of damage done by the Boko Haram insurgency.

A villager said the attack started around 6pm and it got all the villagers deserting for safety in the nearby Sambisa Forest where the terrorists camped.

“The villagers ran to the bush for safety but the bush is Sambisa forest and that is where the Boko Haram insurgents are living. That village has been attacked more than ten times this year alone,” Adamson, a handicapped from Chibok said.

“There is no other village around there except the Sambisa Forest and the people living there have never left their homes despite the attacks.

“According to what I was told by a relative who is presently hiding in the bush, the terrorists shot one man dead in his car and then set the car ablaze with the dead body inside the vehicle.

“They also killed two others while also burning down several houses. But we cannot determine the level of damage or destruction now until in the morning when they are all back in their villages,” Adamson said.

The UN Chief who visited Gubio camp immediately when he arrived in Maiduguri told Zulum that he was happy with the condition he met the IDPs and pledged to offer all necessary assistance to ensure the safe return of IDPs to their ancestral homes in line with the state government’s resettlement plan.

Saharareporters, New York

