It’s Not The Job Of Government To Address Unemployment –Aspiring Nigerian President, Fayemi

The Ekiti Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday, said it is not the job of the Nigerian Government to address unemployment.

Fayemi, after declaring to contest for President, said the government can only create the enabling environment for job creation to thrive, PUNCH reports.

Kayode Fayemi

Fayemi was speaking during a ‘Question and Answer’ session shortly after his official declaration to contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

“It is not the job of the government to address unemployment, it is our job to create the enabling environment to allow employment to happen,” the Ekiti governor said.



“We will create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive and then these businesses will create jobs in the process.”

Fayemi also said he does not have a challenge with any mode of primaries his party adopts ahead of the Presidential election.

The party’s primaries will be held from May 30 to June 1, 2022.









He said, “Let me begin with our constitution. The constitution of our party identifies three ways to conduct our primaries. Now we have an electoral act that says to have consensus, all parties must sign up.



“I think for me, whatever route we take must also capture the voice of our people. Both inside and outside of our party, people should have a say in the party affairs.



“I have no problems with direct or indirect primaries. Whatever gives us the opportunity to engage Nigerians in a way that best suits them and gives party members the freedom to decide the future of our country.”



