PDP Postpones Local Government Congresses

The party in a statement posted on Twitter by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday, said, “A new date for the LGA Congress will be announced in due course. The NWC (National Working Committee) regrets any inconveniences the postponement may have caused.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 04, 2022

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the postponement of the party’s Local Government Congress to elect one LGA National Delegate earlier scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 2022.
The party in a statement posted on Twitter by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday, said, “A new date for the LGA Congress will be announced in due course. The NWC (National Working Committee) regrets any inconveniences the postponement may have caused.


“All leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our Party across the country should please take note.”
 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami’s Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Uncovered Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Is Not An Inheritance Or Traditional Title, Fayemi Dismisses Claims Of Betraying Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Speaks On Competition Posed By Osinbajo, Amaechi, Fayemi, Others For APC Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Crisis Rocks Enugu PDP Over ‘Plots To Impose Aspirant Being Prosecuted For Multi-million Naira Petrol Subsidy Fraud As Governorship Candidate’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Ruling APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Joins Race For 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Opens Multi-billion Naira Hotel Few Days After Distributing Exotic Vehicles To APC Supporters
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami’s Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Uncovered Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive PHOTONEWS: Nigeria’s Corrupt Attorney-General, Malami’s Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Located In Kalgo, Kebbi State Amid Allegations Of Fraud, Sale Of Justice
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Is Not An Inheritance Or Traditional Title, Fayemi Dismisses Claims Of Betraying Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News What Made Me Charge My Church Members N310,000 To Fly Them To Heaven – Cleric
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News 2023 Presidency: Dare Us, Accept Being Running Mate To Northerner, Ohanaeze Youths Warn Peter Obi, Other Igbo Aspirants
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Buhari Expresses Shock Over Killing Of Military Couple, Says IPOB Behind Attack
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Speaks On Competition Posed By Osinbajo, Amaechi, Fayemi, Others For APC Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Bomb Blast At Oil Facility In Imo Kills Two
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Crisis Rocks Enugu PDP Over ‘Plots To Impose Aspirant Being Prosecuted For Multi-million Naira Petrol Subsidy Fraud As Governorship Candidate’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Ask South-East Residents To Observe Sit-at-home On Thursday, Friday Over Buhari’s Visit To Ebonyi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Ruling APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Joins Race For 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Opens Multi-billion Naira Hotel Few Days After Distributing Exotic Vehicles To APC Supporters
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad