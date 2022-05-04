PDP Postpones Local Government Congresses

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the postponement of the party’s Local Government Congress to elect one LGA National Delegate earlier scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 2022.

The party in a statement posted on Twitter by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday, said, “A new date for the LGA Congress will be announced in due course. The NWC (National Working Committee) regrets any inconveniences the postponement may have caused.



“All leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our Party across the country should please take note.”







