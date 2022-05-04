Protesting University Of Benin Students Block Expressway As Lecturers, ASUU Strike Enters 80th Day

Students of the University of Benin, Edo State, on Wednesday morning protested the ongoing strike by Academic Staff Union Of Universities (ASUU).

The students of the institution blocked the ever-busy Benin-Lagos Expressway, school gate and Ring Road.

The protest which caused gridlock on the highway for hours, forced many motorists to avoid the route while those going into the state capital had to divert to other roads.

The strike which was embarked on by ASUU since February has entered its 80th day.

The students, who defied the heavy downpour came out in their hundreds and were seen at the campus entrance chanting solidarity songs holding placards with inscriptions like “FG settle ASUU”, “Enough is Enough”, “End ASUU strike.”

It will be recalled that the students of the institution had also blocked the busy Benin/Lagos highway in February 2022 in solidarity with the members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).