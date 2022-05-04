Rivers Governorship Aspirant, Dagogo Arrested On Wike’s Order Rushed To Hospital From Police Cell

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Farah Dagogo, who has been in police custody since last Thursday has been taken to the hospital.

The police had arrested Dagogo on the order of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers.

Wike had asked the police to arrest the lawmaker representing Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives over activities related to cultism.

He was arrested by a team of police officers at about 6:30pm on Thursday when he went for his screening at the south-south zonal office of the PDP in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Journalists were, however, barred by the fully armed security operatives from covering the arrest of the governorship aspirant who is a beneficiary of the Federal Government’s amnesty granted to militants in the Niger Delta.

In calling for his arrest, Wike had accused Dagogo of hiring cultists to attack the PDP secretariat in Port Harcourt.

According to him, the cultists allegedly hired by the lawmaker stormed the PDP secretariat and disrupted the screening of aspirants for various elective positions.

In a statement by his media aide, Ibrahim Lawal, Dagogo complained of stomach and chest complications before he was taken to the hospital by the police where he is now receiving treatment.

The statement on Wednesday reads, “Hon. Doctor Farah Dagogo has been taken to the hospital by the Police. He complained of stomach and chest complications. He is receiving treatment now. Update will be given as the situation goes on.”