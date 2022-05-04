Security Personnel Shut Down Adamawa As Osinbajo Meets APC Delegates Over 2023 Presidential Bid

Major streets in Yola, the Adamawa State capital have been taken over by hostile security operatives said to be on guard awaiting the arrival of Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Traffic has also been diverted on selected streets expected to be used by the visiting VP, thereby causing inconveniences to motorists and commuters.

Yemi Osinbajo

Vehicular traffic from around the PZ roundabout near the airport leading to the Capital flyover was diverted.

All motorists heading for the city centre from that axis have to meander to the Demsawo neighbourhood to get to their destinations.

Osinbajo, according to the Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), Mohammed Abdullahi, will be addressing the party's delegates to the National convention later today.

"From the Yola International Airport, the vice president and his entourage will head to the palace of the Lamido after which he will address the national delegates at the Muna Hotel.

"During the meeting with delegates, journalists would not be allowed in, kindly take note sir,” Abdullahi told SaharaReporters.