Tinubu Speaks On Competition Posed By Osinbajo, Amaechi, Fayemi, Others For APC Presidential Ticket

Former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu who is also a Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress has described the growing number of people seeking the party’s presidential ticket as good for democracy.



Tinubu stated this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



According to the national leader of the APC, having many presidential candidates is in the best interest of the country.



“The more the merrier. The more they come, the more challenging it becomes for you to think deeply, focus on issues and be ready to serve Nigeria,” he said.



“It’s all about service, it’s nothing else. Think wisely, get committed to your thinking to serve the nation and bring progress and prosperity to the lives of Nigerians.



“It’s good for the country for so many of us to aspire to want to lead, we’re not abandoning our nation. But there’s only one chair and one possibility. We will do that.”



The National leader of the APC further said the ruling party would remain intact and united after its presidential primary, noting that President Buhari has shown that he is in support of a transparent process.



“We are sure that we will remain united. You know our symbol is the broom, you don’t break it as you go. Nigeria requires commitment, a uniform system and a stable country and that is the only way we can be very proud of Nigeria.



“The president has shown a great example of leadership, gave us the freedom to say you want to run, you want to attempt, go ahead. He is a democrat and if we are running a constitutional democracy, you don’t hinder the desire, the wish of other people.”



Bola Tinubu broke the ice in January and declared his intention to run for the presidency when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa, Abuja.



The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, followed suit, and similarly, visited Buhari to inform him of his intention to run for the coveted number one position in the country.



It did not take long for others like a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu; ex-governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to declare their interest in the presidency on the platform of the APC.



Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has also joined the race.

On Wednesday, Ekiti and Jigawa governors, Kayode Fayemi and Muhammed Badaru also joined the race.











