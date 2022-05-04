Tinubu Speaks On Competition Posed By Osinbajo, Amaechi, Fayemi, Others For APC Presidential Ticket

Tinubu stated this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 04, 2022

Former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu who is also a Presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress has described the growing number of people seeking the party’s presidential ticket as good for democracy.
 
Tinubu stated this after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.


According to the national leader of the APC, having many presidential candidates is in the best interest of the country.
 
“The more the merrier. The more they come, the more challenging it becomes for you to think deeply, focus on issues and be ready to serve Nigeria,” he said.
 
“It’s all about service, it’s nothing else. Think wisely, get committed to your thinking to serve the nation and bring progress and prosperity to the lives of Nigerians.
 
“It’s good for the country for so many of us to aspire to want to lead, we’re not abandoning our nation. But there’s only one chair and one possibility. We will do that.”
 
The National leader of the APC further said the ruling party would remain intact and united after its presidential primary, noting that President Buhari has shown that he is in support of a transparent process.
 
“We are sure that we will remain united. You know our symbol is the broom, you don’t break it as you go. Nigeria requires commitment, a uniform system and a stable country and that is the only way we can be very proud of Nigeria.
 
“The president has shown a great example of leadership, gave us the freedom to say you want to run, you want to attempt, go ahead. He is a democrat and if we are running a constitutional democracy, you don’t hinder the desire, the wish of other people.”
 
Bola Tinubu broke the ice in January and declared his intention to run for the presidency when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Villa, Abuja.
 
The Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, followed suit, and similarly, visited Buhari to inform him of his intention to run for the coveted number one position in the country.
 
It did not take long for others like a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu; ex-governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha; Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to declare their interest in the presidency on the platform of the APC.
 
Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has also joined the race.
On Wednesday, Ekiti and Jigawa governors, Kayode Fayemi and Muhammed Badaru also joined the race.
 
 
 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami’s Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Uncovered Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive PHOTONEWS: Nigeria’s Corrupt Attorney-General, Malami’s Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Located In Kalgo, Kebbi State Amid Allegations Of Fraud, Sale Of Justice
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Is Not An Inheritance Or Traditional Title, Fayemi Dismisses Claims Of Betraying Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Crisis Rocks Enugu PDP Over ‘Plots To Impose Aspirant Being Prosecuted For Multi-million Naira Petrol Subsidy Fraud As Governorship Candidate’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Ruling APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Joins Race For 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Accuses Ruling APC Senator, Uba Sani, Of Diverting NIRSAL COVID-19 Funds To Bribe Party Delegates
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami’s Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Uncovered Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive PHOTONEWS: Nigeria’s Corrupt Attorney-General, Malami’s Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Located In Kalgo, Kebbi State Amid Allegations Of Fraud, Sale Of Justice
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Is Not An Inheritance Or Traditional Title, Fayemi Dismisses Claims Of Betraying Tinubu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News What Made Me Charge My Church Members N310,000 To Fly Them To Heaven – Cleric
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News 2023 Presidency: Dare Us, Accept Being Running Mate To Northerner, Ohanaeze Youths Warn Peter Obi, Other Igbo Aspirants
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Buhari Expresses Shock Over Killing Of Military Couple, Says IPOB Behind Attack
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News PDP Postpones Local Government Congresses
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Bomb Blast At Oil Facility In Imo Kills Two
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Crisis Rocks Enugu PDP Over ‘Plots To Impose Aspirant Being Prosecuted For Multi-million Naira Petrol Subsidy Fraud As Governorship Candidate’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Ask South-East Residents To Observe Sit-at-home On Thursday, Friday Over Buhari’s Visit To Ebonyi
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Ruling APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Joins Race For 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami Opens Multi-billion Naira Hotel Few Days After Distributing Exotic Vehicles To APC Supporters
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad