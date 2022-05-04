Two Killed In Suspected Bomb Attack On Imo State Oil Facility

It was learnt that the explosion occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at the facility operated by Addax Petroleum Development Nigeria Limited.

by Saharareporters, New York May 04, 2022

No fewer than two persons have been killed by an explosion at a flow station in the oil-producing community of Izombe in the Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo, Micheal Abattam, said that the Commissioner of Police immediately drafted the command’s anti-bomb unit, as well as some operatives of the command to the area to prevent any breakdown of law and order.

The eyewitness explained that the victims were trying to find their way into the flow station through the entrance when the bomb exploded and killed them.

Addax Petroleum is one of the two oil companies located in the Izombe community. In recent times, the community has been a hotbed of insecurity and violence.

The most recent is the clash between some youths in the area and officials of the Nigeria Army which left many dead and several houses destroyed.

Saharareporters, New York

