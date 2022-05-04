Ukraine Conflict: Russia Bans Entry To Japanese Prime Minister, Dozens Of Others

by SaharaReporters, New York May 04, 2022

Russia said Wednesday it will ban the entry of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and many of his Cabinet members as part of Moscow's punitive measures against Tokyo's response to the war in Ukraine.
The entry ban, announced by Russia's Foreign Ministry, Kyoto News reports, targets 63 Japanese citizens, also including Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.


The ministry accused the Japanese government of launching an "unprecedented anti-Russian campaign with unacceptable rhetoric" against Moscow.
Executives of Japanese media organizations and university professors were also included in the list released by the ministry.
With the United States and European countries, Japan has implemented a number of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including freezing the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his subordinates.

