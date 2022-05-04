Ukraine Invasion: Russia Denies Entry To Japanese Top Officials, Prime Minister Kishida

This is said to be part of Moscow’s retaliation for Tokyo’s stance to the Ukraine conflict.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 04, 2022

Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, and many of his Cabinet officials will be barred from entering Russia, the country announced on Wednesday.
This is said to be part of Moscow’s retaliation for Tokyo’s stance to the Ukraine conflict.


The Japanese government is accused of undertaking a “unprecedented anti-Russian campaign using irresponsible rhetoric” against Moscow, according to the ministry.
It was learnt that the foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, and Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno are among the 63 Japanese citizens targeted by Russia’s Foreign Ministry.
The ministry’s list included executives from Japanese media companies as well as university lecturers.
Japan, along with the United States and European countries, has imposed a variety of penalties against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, including the freezing of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s and his subordinates’ assets.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

