Unknown Gunmen Kill Senior Police Officer In Imo, Chop Off Manhood

SaharaReporters gathered that the attack occurred along Okpo-efi junction on Tuesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 04, 2022

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ukam Efut has been killed following an attack by gunmen on a police checkpoint in Agwa, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.
 
SaharaReporters gathered that the attack occurred along Okpo-efi junction on Tuesday.
 
The gunmen it was learnt also chopped off Efut’s manhood and fled with it.
 
The deceased was transferred from Abia State a few weeks ago to the area where he was serving as the administrative officer and had two years left before his retirement before he was murdered.
 
Attacks by armed men have increased in the South-East in recent times. The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.
 
The latest development comes a few days after A.M Linus, a sergeant first class in the army and his lance corporal wife were shot and beheaded in Imo.
 
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), an outlawed group, has been linked to the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.
 
The leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for treason.
 
 
 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Free Sharia Court Judges After N2m Ransom Payment
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Traditional Ruler, Son Shot Dead In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Catholic Priest In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Slaughters Forty Farmers In Borno, Kidnap Seven Others
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Six US Tucano Aircraft Ready For Delivery, Says Nigerian Air Force
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Reps To Summon Buhari Over Borno Killings
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami’s Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Uncovered Amid Corruption Allegations
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive PHOTONEWS: Nigeria’s Corrupt Attorney-General, Malami’s Ongoing Rice Mill Construction Worth N5billion Located In Kalgo, Kebbi State Amid Allegations Of Fraud, Sale Of Justice
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Presidency Is Not An Inheritance Or Traditional Title, Fayemi Dismisses Claims Of Betraying Tinubu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News What Made Me Charge My Church Members N310,000 To Fly Them To Heaven – Cleric
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News 2023 Presidency: Dare Us, Accept Being Running Mate To Northerner, Ohanaeze Youths Warn Peter Obi, Other Igbo Aspirants
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Buhari Expresses Shock Over Killing Of Military Couple, Says IPOB Behind Attack
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News PDP Postpones Local Government Congresses
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Speaks On Competition Posed By Osinbajo, Amaechi, Fayemi, Others For APC Presidential Ticket
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Bomb Blast At Oil Facility In Imo Kills Two
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Crisis Rocks Enugu PDP Over ‘Plots To Impose Aspirant Being Prosecuted For Multi-million Naira Petrol Subsidy Fraud As Governorship Candidate’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Unknown Gunmen Ask South-East Residents To Observe Sit-at-home On Thursday, Friday Over Buhari’s Visit To Ebonyi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Ruling APC Chairman, Oshiomhole Joins Race For 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad