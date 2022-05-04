Unknown Gunmen Kill Senior Police Officer In Imo, Chop Off Manhood

An Assistant Superintendent of Police, Ukam Efut has been killed following an attack by gunmen on a police checkpoint in Agwa, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State.



SaharaReporters gathered that the attack occurred along Okpo-efi junction on Tuesday.



The gunmen it was learnt also chopped off Efut’s manhood and fled with it.



The deceased was transferred from Abia State a few weeks ago to the area where he was serving as the administrative officer and had two years left before his retirement before he was murdered.



Attacks by armed men have increased in the South-East in recent times. The attacks often target security agencies and government facilities.



The latest development comes a few days after A.M Linus, a sergeant first class in the army and his lance corporal wife were shot and beheaded in Imo.



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), an outlawed group, has been linked to the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.



The leader of the group, Nnamdi Kanu, is currently detained in Abuja where he is facing trial for treason.











