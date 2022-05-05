BREAKING: South-East Residents Defy Unknown Gunmen’s Sit-At-Home Order, Threats Amid Buhari Visit To Ebonyi

The gunmen had taken over some towns in Abia, Imo and Anambra states on Wednesday where they declared that there would be a sit-at-home protest

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2022

Residents of major cities in the South-East on Thursday defied the sit-at-home order issued by unknown gunmen terrorising the region.

The gunmen had taken over some towns in Abia, Imo and Anambra states on Wednesday where they declared that there would be a sit-at-home protest on May 5 and 6 in the region over the planned two-day visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State.

They also threatened to attack anyone caught disobeying the order.

A resident of Enugu told SaharaReporters that social and economic activities are ongoing in the state.

“Nothing like sit-at-home order here, are they expecting us to kill our business because of Buhari’s visit? Never,” he said.

Another resident of Owerri in Imo State said, “Owerri is busy today. Though there was an uneasy calm earlier, people have moved on. The town is busy.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari arrived in Ebonyi around 11 am.

His presidential jet touched down at the Alamo Ibiam International Airport, Enugu around 10:30 am.

Buhari was received by Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his Ebonyi counterpart, David Umahi and other officials of government.

He thereafter took a helicopter to Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

The President is on a two-day working visit to Ebonyi State where he is expected to inaugurate some projects executed by the Umahi administration.

He is also billed to have a meeting with selected leaders from the South East.

The South-East region has witnessed increasing and regular attacks on security agencies and facilities, government institutions and high-profile individuals following the arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB has been linked to the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied having any involvement in the attacks.

