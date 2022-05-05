Buhari’s Ministers, Timipre Sylva, Ogbonnaya Onu To Join Presidential Race

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, will on Friday formally declare to run for President in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), SaharaReporters learnt on Thursday.

SaharaReporters exclusively learnt that the Minister of State Petroleum, Timipre Sylva will also declare interest in Presidency.

A political support group, Northern Nigeria’s Young Foodstuff Suppliers Union had in February pledged to foot the bill for purchasing all the prerequisite forms for Onu to run for the presidency of the country.

The Treasurer of the organisation, Alhaji Shu’aibu Kano, said they were ready to tax themselves as small scale businessmen and women to purchase the forms for the “vibrant and patriotic gentleman.”

He stated this in a press release made available to journalists in Bauchi, noting that they were going to use their hard-earned money to bring Nigeria out of the woods by supporting the only “incorruptible, detribalised and highly educated Igbo man who has all it takes to turn this country around if elected president.”

It was gathered on Thursday that the minister will formally declare his interest in the position of the president on Friday at the NUJ International Press Centre in Abuja.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba; Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige; Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti; Yahaya Bello, Governor of Kogi; Governor of Jigawa, Mohammed Badaru; former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu and former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, are some of those who are vying for the presidential ticket of the APC.