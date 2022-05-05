Buhari Arrives In Ebonyi Amid Heavy Security

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday arrived in Ebonyi for a two-day official visit to the state.

Buhari arrived in the state around 11 am in a helicopter.

The president will inaugurate King David University of Medical Sciences, Ebonyi international shopping mall, along with some roads, among other projects.

Security operatives had been deployed to Abakaliki, the state capital, ahead of Buhari’s visit.

Umahi had in a statement on Tuesday said President Buhari would be in the state for two days: Thursday and Friday.

The announcement was followed by threats from unknown gunmen who declared a mandatory sit-at-home protest on May 5 and 6 in Ebonyi and other states in the South-West region.

According to a military source, the gunmen who took over some towns in Abia, Imo and Anambra states on Wednesday evening, threatened to attack anyone caught disobeying the order.

"Gunmen were seen shooting in some streets of Aba in Abia and in Imo and Anambra announcing to residents that there will be sit-at-home on Thursday and Friday when President Buhari is to visit Ebonyi State, and that they must observe it throughout the South-East," the source had said.

The gunmen reportedly called on President Buhari to immediately release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

But a report by NAN on Thursday said among the security personnel on guard were soldiers, policemen, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel.

Some residents, who spoke with NAN in Abakaliki said they were looking forward to the presidential visit to the state.