Ex-Ogun Governor, Senator Amosun Joins 2023 Presidential Race, Lists Promises

Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former governor of Ogun State, has formally declared his intention to contest for president in 2023 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) party.

He made the declaration at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Thursday.



Amosun said going by his past contributions to nation building since the fourth republic, he was ready to provide a new model for managing security in the country by working with regional and global bodies to solve the nation's security challenges.

“Under my leadership, I will consolidate the ongoing process by broadening and deepening where necessary, rebuilding the all-encompassing, coherent and comprehensive security structure to conform to the different facets of our national security concerns and achieve the different fundamental purposes of national security.

“We will forge a new mode of complementing in security management among the federal, state and the local governments to ensure better protection of life and property of our people; we will work with the regional, continental and global organisations toward addressing these problems,” he said.

Speaking further, he said his administration would lift 100million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade as his previous and current experiences in the legislative and executive arms of government gave him a deep understanding and vision in making Nigeria a leading black nation in the world.

“I will reduce poverty by lifting 100million Nigerians out of poverty within a decade; our ultimate goal will be to reactivate and regenerate and give a new boost to our economy and public finance.”

He said his government would ensure formidable security and economic development for the country.