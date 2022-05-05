EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Osinbajo Gifts 300 Dollars Each To Over 400 APC Delegates In Adamawa, Taraba States

As the Nigerian naira continues to struggle against the United States dollar, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has stepped up his game of clinching the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the distribution of $300 each to about 400 presidential nomination delegates in Adamawa and Taraba states.



The Vice President reportedly switched from doling out money in naira to hard currency in order to stay on top of his game.

At a meeting held behind closed doors in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital and Yola, in Adamawa State on Wednesday, Osinbajo gave each delegate to the APC National Convention US $300



"I was handed an envelope containing $300 shortly after the Vice President left the hall," a delegate told SaharaReporters while displaying the money.



He was said to have pleaded with the delegates to favour his candidacy above all others in the race, arguing that he has more experience in governance at home and on the international stage than all his competitors.



SaharaReporters reported on April 22, 2022, that some presidential delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the South-West on Friday went home with N250,000 each after attending a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Ibadan, Oyo State.



“This was what we were given by Osinbajo today,” a delegate had said while showing the money packaged in an envelope.



A visibly elated VP was accompanied to Muna Hotel in Yola, the venue of the meeting by some APC party senators, House of Representatives members and cronies of President Muhammadu Buhari.