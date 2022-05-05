Heavy Security Deployed In Ebonyi Ahead Of Buhari's Two-day Visit

It was gathered that security operatives had been stationed at strategic locations in the capital.

by Saharareporters, New York May 05, 2022

Ahead of the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State, security operatives have been deployed to Abakaliki, the state capital.
 
Governor David Umahi had in a statement on Tuesday said President Buhari would be in the state for two days: Thursday and Friday.

The announcement was followed by threats from unknown gunmen who declared a mandatory sit-at-home protest on May 5 and 6 in Ebonyi and other states in the South-West region.
 
According to a military source, the gunmen who took over some towns in Abia, Imo and Anambra states on Wednesday evening, threatened to ‘deal’ with anyone caught disobeying the order.
"Gunmen were seen shooting in some streets of Aba in Abia and in Imo and Anambra announcing to residents that there will be sit-at-home on Thursday and Friday when President Buhari is to visit Ebonyi State, and that they must observe it throughout the South-East," the source had said.
 
The gunmen reportedly called on President Buhari to immediately release the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu from detention.
 
But in a report by NAN on Thursday, it was gathered that security operatives had been stationed at strategic locations in the capital.
 
It was observed that among the security personnel on guard were soldiers, policemen, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel.
 
Some residents, who spoke with NAN in Abakaliki said they look forward to the presidential visit to the state.
 
Eugene Nwangele described the visit as relevant, especially when stakeholders in the South-East zone are expected to present issues that bother the zone and country at large to Buhari.

