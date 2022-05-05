Nigerian Government Completes Repair Of Abuja-Kaduna Rail Bombed By Terrorists As Passengers Remain In Captivity

Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2022

The Nigerian government says it has completed repair of the track on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line damaged by terrorists on March 28.
Fidet Okhiria, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.


In the statement, which Engineer Niyi Ali signed on his behalf, the NRC Managing Director said, “The connection of the AKTS line has been achieved. This implies that the major track components (Concrete Sleepers and Rails) have been completely laid. The south end of the tracks (which was destroyed by the explosion) has been successfully joined with the north end. Track access between Abuja and Kaduna is now restored.
“The Technical Team continues with other track stablisation works including Ballasting, Temping, Fastening of accessories (clips, bolts and nuts) and Welding.”
He further stated that “loco 2502 which was involved in the accident (though not damaged) and trapped at the Rigasa end due to lack of route access has now crossed to the Idu end and taken to the Workshop for proper examination and routine maintenance.”
He said “the Abuja – Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) will resume soon with additional security measures put in place.”
He also said when the trains resumed, “passengers will be required to provide their NIN registration for verification prior to purchasing train tickets. This is for improved Passenger profiling and safety on-board.” 
Most of the victims abducted during the incident of March 28, 2022, are still in captivity.
The terrorists had killed at least nine persons and abducted over 60 of the passengers, including children and elderly persons.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

