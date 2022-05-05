Nigerian Hajj Commission Knocks Political Aspirants For Displaying Posters In Saudi Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has warned that the Saudi Arabian authorities are very strict on any form of politicking while on their land, especially in the Holy Ka’aba where devotees engage in solemn prayers.

The commission condemned the trend where Nigerian politicians displayed posters of their candidates for the forthcoming presidential election in the grand mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, warning against such practice.

File photo used to illustrate story.

In a statement issued on Thursday by its Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, affirmed that the action was tantamount to a desecration of a religious sanctuary which attracts penalties when apprehended.

The statement said, “The NAHCON leadership had observed with dismay the unfortunate trend where politicians display posters of their candidates in the grand mosque in Makkah.

“This action is tantamount to a desecration of a religious sanctuary which attracts penalties when apprehended. Hence, in the interest of the actors and Nigeria’s image, pilgrims are cautioned to desist from such illegal activities please,” NAHCON warned.

Consequently, she said legitimate complaints were invited from dissatisfied pilgrims as well as tour operators with valid contract papers signed between the two parties, noting that this would aid NAHCON in adjudicating in the matters.

Although the commission did not mention names, former Lagos State governor and APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, was one of those who participated in the pilgrimage to Makkah, fuelling suspicion that it was his supporters who put up his campaign posters at the worship facility.