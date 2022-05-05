Nigerian Hajj Commission Knocks Political Aspirants For Displaying Posters In Saudi Arabia

The commission condemned the trend where Nigerian politicians displayed posters of their candidates for the forthcoming presidential election in the grand mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, warning against such practice.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 05, 2022

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, has warned that the Saudi Arabian authorities are very strict on any form of politicking while on their land, especially in the Holy Ka’aba where devotees engage in solemn prayers.
The commission condemned the trend where Nigerian politicians displayed posters of their candidates for the forthcoming presidential election in the grand mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, warning against such practice.

File photo used to illustrate story.
In a statement issued on Thursday by its Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, affirmed that the action was tantamount to a desecration of a religious sanctuary which attracts penalties when apprehended.
The statement said, “The NAHCON leadership had observed with dismay the unfortunate trend where politicians display posters of their candidates in the grand mosque in Makkah.
“This action is tantamount to a desecration of a religious sanctuary which attracts penalties when apprehended. Hence, in the interest of the actors and Nigeria’s image, pilgrims are cautioned to desist from such illegal activities please,” NAHCON warned.
Consequently, she said legitimate complaints were invited from dissatisfied pilgrims as well as tour operators with valid contract papers signed between the two parties, noting that this would aid NAHCON in adjudicating in the matters.
Although the commission did not mention names, former Lagos State governor and APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, was one of those who participated in the pilgrimage to Makkah, fuelling suspicion that it was his supporters who put up his campaign posters at the worship facility.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Osinbajo Gifts 300 Dollars Each To Over 400 APC Delegates In Adamawa, Taraba States
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Won’t Resign As Minister Before APC Primaries – Presidential Aspirant, Godswill Akpabio
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Don’t Mind Rogues Peddling Lies, Sowore Remains National Chairman – AAC Party Tells Members, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Commissioner Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Of Teenage Girl, Abudu-Balogun Picks Ruling Party, APC Nomination Form
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Plot Thickens As Impostors Backed By Buhari Regime Connive With Electoral Body, INEC To Stop Sowore’s Presidential Bid
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministers, Timipre Sylva, Ogbonnaya Onu To Join Presidential Race
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Osinbajo Gifts 300 Dollars Each To Over 400 APC Delegates In Adamawa, Taraba States
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Won’t Resign As Minister Before APC Primaries – Presidential Aspirant, Godswill Akpabio
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Don’t Mind Rogues Peddling Lies, Sowore Remains National Chairman – AAC Party Tells Members, Others
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ogun Commissioner Suspended Over Sexual Harassment Of Teenage Girl, Abudu-Balogun Picks Ruling Party, APC Nomination Form
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Plot Thickens As Impostors Backed By Buhari Regime Connive With Electoral Body, INEC To Stop Sowore’s Presidential Bid
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Soldiers Kill Four Gunmen Enforcing Sit-at-home During Buhari’s Visit To Ebonyi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Accident 18 Corpses Recovered As Katsina Boat Conveying Passengers For Sallah Capsizes
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministers, Timipre Sylva, Ogbonnaya Onu To Join Presidential Race
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Government Completes Repair Of Abuja-Kaduna Rail Bombed By Terrorists As Passengers Remain In Captivity
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Journalism Vice-President Osinbajo's Security Details Harass Journalists During Consultation Visit To Cross River
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Buhari Government Stopping Our Salaries Won’t Make Us Call Off Strike – University Lecturers, ASUU
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Jails Ex-Permanent Secretary, Clement Illoh For 12 Years Over Fraud, Kickbacks From Contractors
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad