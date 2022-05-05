Nigerian Lady In Critical Condition After Hit-And-Run Lebanese Driver Rammed Her Against Wall

The driver fled but was chased by a passerby who handed him over to the police.

by Saharareporters, New York May 05, 2022

A Nigerian woman, Omotomi Akinsanya is currently in a critical condition at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital following serious injuries sustained after she was hit by a reckless Lebanese driver on Victoria Island, Lagos State.
 
A friend of the victim who took to his Twitter handle, @wellzpapi explained that the Lebanese man identified as John Greg was driving at top speed, against traffic on Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island.

Unfortunately, he drove into Omotola and pushed her against the wall resulting in serious leg injuries.
 
The young lady was subsequently rushed to the hospital for medical care.
 
He wrote on Twitter, “I just wonder what would make a white guy to drive on a one-way street on top speed in VI. He must think that he can get away with anything he does in Nigeria, or he can bribe anyone. This happened this morning.
 
“Please share and let it go viral so that they don’t release this white driver from the Victoria Island Police Station.
 
“The man was driving on a one-way road, against traffic and was on high speed around Sanusi Fafunwa Street, Victoria Island. People had to run helter-skelter for their lives. The driver then drove into Omotola and pushed her against the wall.
 
“The impact was so much that the plate number fell off. The driver did a hit and run, he absconded instead of waiting to care. A passer bye took a bike and chased after him. He was caught, brought back and handed over to the police.
 
“Omotola is in critical condition at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. We seek justice for Omotola and this white man should not be released. #justiceforomotola"
 


Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of the Lebanese man. The Lagos State Police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin stated that the suspect was already in police custody and the Embassy of Lebanon had been duly informed.
 
Hundeyin tweeted, “On May 4, 2022 at about 0745hrs, a middle-aged Lebanese by the name John Greg ‘m’ drove a Toyota 4Runner recklessly and against traffic on Sanusi Fafunwa Road thereby hitting one Omotomi Akinsanya ‘f’ which resulted in serious injuries to her leg. He sped off but was chased and arrested.
 
“Suspect in our custody. Vehicle impounded and in our station. Victim undergoing treatment at LASUTH. Victim’s family duly informed. Embassy of Lebanon duly informed. Investigation ongoing."

Saharareporters, New York

