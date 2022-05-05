Nigerian Opposition Party, PDP Adjusts 2023 Election Schedule, Shifts Primaries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has further adjusted its timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.



Umar M. Bature, PDP National Organising Secretary disclosed this in a statement.

The party first released its timetable for the 2023 elections on March 16. Other timetables were released on April 7 and April 16 respectively.



Under the new timelines, House of Representatives primaries will hold on Friday, May 20, 2022, while primaries for the State Houses of Assembly (State Constituency Congress) are scheduled for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.



The party also said the Local Government Area (LGA) Congress to elect one National Delegate per LGA and one Person living with disability in the 774 Local Government Areas is fixed for Tuesday, May 10, 2022, among others.