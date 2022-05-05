Nigerian Soldiers Kill Four Gunmen Enforcing Sit-at-home During Buhari’s Visit To Ebonyi

Soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have killed about four gunmen terrorising the South-East region, and staging a broad daylight patrol in Aba, Abia State.

The gunmen had stormed some major streets in the town on Wednesday where they declared sit-at-home on May 5 and 6 in the region in protest against the two-day visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State.



They had also threatened to deal with anyone caught disobeying the order.

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters, some residents were captured rejoicing and hailing the gunmen.

However, while the hoodlums were going about spreading their information, they had a challenge with the soldiers which resulted in a gun duel, leading to the death of four of them.

The face-off it was gather happened at about 2pm at Uratta junction, Aba area of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

Meanwhile, President Buhari is already in Ebonyi.

His presidential jet touched down at the Alamo Ibiam International Airport Enugu around 10:30am.

Buhari was received by Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and his Ebonyi counterpart, David Umahi and other officials of the government.

He thereafter took a helicopter to Abakaliki.

The President is on a two-day working visit to Ebonyi State where he is expected to commission numerous projects executed by the Umahi administration.

He is also billed to have a meeting with selected leaders from the South-East region.

The South-East region has witnessed increasing and regular attacks on security agencies and facilities, government institutions and high-profile individuals following the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB has been linked to the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied its involvement in the attacks.