Plot Thickens As Impostors Backed By Buhari Regime Connive With Electoral Body, INEC To Stop Sowore’s Presidential Bid

A group of impostors supported by the Muhammadu Buhari regime are presently plotting to use the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other available means to stop the presidential bid of human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore.

SaharaReporters learnt on Thursday that the impostors are led by one Leonard Ezenwa, who has foisted himself on the African Action Congress (AAC) party as the chairman – the party on whose platform Sowore is seeking to contest for president in the 2023 general elections.

Omoyele Sowore

“Ezenwa and his group were recently mobilised by the Muhammadu Buhari regime to do everything possible to stop Sowore from contesting in the 2023 elections. Mr. Ezenwa is also a stooge used by INEC chairman Mahmood Yakubu to boost the image of INEC and bribe political parties to look away from INEC infractions,” a top source revealed.

“Ezenwa was recently removed as the Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC). He collected N150 million from (Governor Nyesom) Wike to help him defeat the AAC candidate, Biokpomabo Awara, in the 2019 elections.

“He was known for selling party tickets to either APC (All Progressives Congress) or PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) cronies. He also collected N10 million from Governor Yahaya Bello to endorse him in 2019,” the source continued.

SaharaReporters learnt that Ezenwa had again been freshly mobilised to launch attacks against Sowore’s presidential bid through his cronies in the AAC and elsewhere.

SaharaReporters had on April 26 reported that an Appeal Court sitting in Abuja reserved judgment to a later date in an appeal filed by Sowore, challenging a high court judgment on the leadership of the AAC.

Sowore had in an appeal marked CA/A/812/2019 challenged the judgment of Justice Inyang Ekwo declaring Leonard Nzenwa as Acting Chairman of the AAC.

See Also Politics Sowore Remains Our Leader, Leonard Nzenwa Is An Impostor -African Action Congress

At the resumed hearing of the appeal, before a three-man panel headed by Justice A. J. Adah, Sowore's lawyer, who is also the National Legal Adviser of the party, Barr. Inibehe Effiong, urged the court to set aside the judgment of the lower court and grant all the reliefs sought by the appellant.

He prayed the court to be lenient in fixing a shorter date for the judgement considering the timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the party primaries.

Effiong, who later addressed journalists on the court premises, said, "Our appeal is predicated on lack of subject matter jurisdiction, breach of Sowore and Dr. Malcom to a fair hearing and lastly on improper evaluation of evidence.

"The matter has been delayed since 2019 for several reasons but thanks to the Glory of God today, we have finally come to the last bus stop in this matter. Because today I am to announce that our appeal was heard and judgement has now been reserved for a date that will be communicated.

See Also Politics Large Crowd Welcomes AAC Presidential Aspirant, Sowore As He Campaigns Inside Ondo Lake

"You are also aware that after the hearing of the appeal, I did call the attention of my Lords to the INEC timetable regarding the time for primaries in pleading with the court that in fixing a date for judgement, that date should be taken into cognisance and my Lords said they are aware of it.

"The obstacles to the hearing of the appeal on the merit were defeated today. INEC which is supposed to be an unbiased umpire filed a brief of argument and when you open the next page, you see preliminary objection and they did not respond to any of our arguments.

"INEC agreed with us that the lower court had no jurisdiction. The same INEC speaking with the other side of their mouths said no, even though they agreed with the appellant that the federal high court had no jurisdiction. They asked that our appeal should be struck out which we had replied to.

"INEC had no option but was forced to withdraw their objection, asking that Sowore’s appeal be struck out. That application by INEC no longer exists,” the lawyer had said.

See Also Politics 2023: Reject APC, PDP, Embrace Fresh Ideas, Sowore Tells Nigerians