Police Cordon Off Abia PDP Secretariat Amid Crisis Over Governorship Ticket

by Saharareporters, New York May 05, 2022

Operatives of the Nigerian Police Force, on Thursday, cordoned off the secretariat of the Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) amid the crisis rocking the party over the zoning of its governorship ticket.
 
The development comes after protests by some of the party members at the Secretariat.

The first batch of protesters numbering over 200 accused the state chairman of the PDP, Hon. Asiforo Okere, of making efforts to impose a governorship candidate on the party.
 
Major stakeholders of the party in the state have been in a battle over which zone should produce the next governor of the state.
 
Meanwhile, the protesters had called on the party to allow a level playing field for all aspirants, stressing that any attempt to impose a candidate on the party will spell doom for the PDP in the election.
 
The leader of the protesters, Comrade O’Brien Iro, had demanded to know why the party decided to conduct the delegates’ election today (Thursday).
 
On Wednesday however, another group of protesters stormed the party Secretariat in solidarity with the party chairman.
 
The protesters, under the aegis of Abia for Better Initiative and led by Festus Amaogu warned against harassment of Abia PDP Chairman.
 
However, police officers have been deployed to the party Secretariat located on Finbarr’s Road.
 
The security agents have prevented staff members and visitors from accessing the premises. They were said to be following “an order from above”.
 
The Publicity Secretary of Abia PDP, Fabian Nwankwo, said workers and officials of the party had been asked to observe one-day rest at home.

