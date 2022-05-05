Retired Nigerian Customs Officer Chops Off 10-Year-Old Girl's Finger With Machete Over Missing 50 Naira

by Saharareporters, New York May 05, 2022

A retired customs officer identified as Ajenifuja Kudirat has been accused of cutting off the finger of a 10-year-old girl, Hawau Ibrahim for allegedly stealing N50.
 
According to a mandated reporter, Ajenifuja had sent Ibrahim on an errand and ordered the young girl to take the money from the top of the refrigerator. The victim reportedly took N200 from the N250 kept at the spot. However, the remaining N50 got missing.

The retired officer reportedly accused Ibrahim of theft which the little girl denied. She subsequently took her to the room and used a machete to cut off her middle finger to deter her from stealing.
 
Meanwhile, the missing money was later found, according to Ebenezer Omejalile, the Co-founding officer of the Advocate for Children and Vulnerable People's Network (ACVPN).
 
He said the victim's mother is calling for justice for her little girl as Ajenifuja had boasted that she would not be punished for the offence.
 He said, “The perpetrator is Ajenifuja Kudirat, a retired customs officer who resides at the new site in Oko Afo along Lagos-Badagry Road. According to the mandated reporter, this incident occurred about four days ago.
 
“We reliably gathered that Ajenifuja Kudirat asked the victim to take N200 naira out of the N250 kept on top of the fridge to get a certain drug for her.
 
“Report has it that the victim is not the only child that lives with this perpetrator, they are two. By the time the victim returned from where Kudirat sent her, she asked her for the missing N50, and the victim told her she didn't take the money.
 
“Immediately Ajenifuja Kudirat dragged the 10-year-old girl inside her room, brought out a machete and chopped off one of her fingers.
 
“The victim's mother is crying bitterly for justice because the missing N50 was found and the perpetrator, Ajenifuja Kudirat still boasted to the victim's mother that no police could arrest her. The victim is Hawau Ibrahim, she is 10 years old.”

