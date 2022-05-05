Ruling APC Lawmaker, Shina Peller Begs Nigerians For Donations To Run For President, Senate In 2023

A member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller has begged Nigerians for donations as he declares his intention to run for President under the All Progressives Congress in 2023.



Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa constituency at the 9th National Assembly shared pictures of his presidential poster which has his bank account details.

“In recent times, I have had several support groups clamouring that I make bold political moves. I sincerely thank them for their trust and concern. While there are calls for me to run for the Senate, others say I should throw my hat into the presidency ring,” he said in a tweet.

"As a leader, I understand that I must make tough decisions and make tough sacrifices to enhance the lives of people around me.

"I am not oblivious to the fact that persons of interest are donating to further this cause, however, the reality of our political system where delegates decide on the fate of millions makes the yearnings of the youth even more difficult.



"I appreciate everyone for their time and sacrifice. This is not about me but the next generation – I have always been committed to building a new generation of leaders. As young and credible people, it's about time we make strong demands from our party. We must bring our negotiation strength and skills to the table even as political party primaries fast approach.

"To this end, a meeting by the coalition of Progressives Young Nigerians shall be taking place at Ikeja Airport Hotel, on Thursday 5th of May, by 3 pm. Young people seeking elective positions in the country are invited. #YouthsForPeller #PellerForTheYouths."

The lawmaker under the tweet also posted another poster begging for donations to fund his senatorial campaign.



THE DIE IS CAST



In recent times, I have had several support groups clamouring that I make bold political moves. I sincerely thank them for their trust and concern. While there are calls for me to run for the senate others say I should throw my hat into the presidency ring. pic.twitter.com/8HYiKeUS7X — Shina Peller (@ShinaPeller) May 4, 2022

“Support Hon. (Dr) Shina Abiola Peller for Senate, Oyo North Senatorial District,” the poster read.The presidential campaign posters rallying support for Shina Peller recently flooded some major highways in Lagos.