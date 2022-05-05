Ruling APC Lawmaker, Shina Peller Begs Nigerians For Donations To Run For President, Senate In 2023

The presidential campaign posters rallying support for Shina Peller recently flooded some major highways in Lagos.

by Saharareporters, New York May 05, 2022

A member of the House of Representatives, Shina Peller has begged Nigerians for donations as he declares his intention to run for President under the All Progressives Congress in 2023.
 
Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa constituency at the 9th National Assembly shared pictures of his presidential poster which has his bank account details.

“In recent times, I have had several support groups clamouring that I make bold political moves. I sincerely thank them for their trust and concern. While there are calls for me to run for the Senate, others say I should throw my hat into the presidency ring,” he said in a tweet.
"As a leader, I understand that I must make tough decisions and make tough sacrifices to enhance the lives of people around me.
"I am not oblivious to the fact that persons of interest are donating to further this cause, however, the reality of our political system where delegates decide on the fate of millions makes the yearnings of the youth even more difficult.
 
"I appreciate everyone for their time and sacrifice. This is not about me but the next generation – I have always been committed to building a new generation of leaders. As young and credible people, it's about time we make strong demands from our party. We must bring our negotiation strength and skills to the table even as political party primaries fast approach.
"To this end, a meeting by the coalition of Progressives Young Nigerians shall be taking place at Ikeja Airport Hotel, on Thursday 5th of May, by 3 pm. Young people seeking elective positions in the country are invited. #YouthsForPeller #PellerForTheYouths."
The lawmaker under the tweet also posted another poster begging for donations to fund his senatorial campaign.
 


“Support Hon. (Dr) Shina Abiola Peller for Senate, Oyo North Senatorial District,” the poster read.
 
The presidential campaign posters rallying support for Shina Peller recently flooded some major highways in Lagos.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Osinbajo Gifts 300 Dollars Each To Over 400 APC Delegates In Adamawa, Taraba States
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Court Stops Electoral Commission, INEC From Conducting Election For Vacant Seat Of Sacked Adamawa Assembly Lawmaker
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministers, Timipre Sylva, Ogbonnaya Onu To Join Presidential Race
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Politics Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Obtains N100m APC Presidential Form, Claims Nigerians Raised The Funds Despite Gifting Delegates $300 Each On Wednesday
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics Ex-Ogun Governor, Senator Amosun Joins 2023 Presidential Race, Lists Promises
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Deadline For Primaries Will Not Change — Electoral Body, INEC Warns Political Parties
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Osinbajo Gifts 300 Dollars Each To Over 400 APC Delegates In Adamawa, Taraba States
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Accident National Youth Service, NYSC Re-trains Its Drivers To Curtail Rising Road Accidents
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Education We’re Ready To Be Shot Dead To End Ongoing Strike By University Lecturers, ASUU – Nigerian Students, NANS President
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Deadline For Primaries Will Not Change — Electoral Body, INEC Warns Political Parties
0 Comments
8 Minutes Ago
Legal Court Jails Ex-Permanent Secretary, Clement Illoh For 12 Years Over Fraud, Kickbacks From Contractors
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Opinion The Shared Madness Of Some Northerners By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Legal Court Stops Electoral Commission, INEC From Conducting Election For Vacant Seat Of Sacked Adamawa Assembly Lawmaker
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
Politics Buhari’s Ministers, Timipre Sylva, Ogbonnaya Onu To Join Presidential Race
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Politics Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Obtains N100m APC Presidential Form, Claims Nigerians Raised The Funds Despite Gifting Delegates $300 Each On Wednesday
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Politics Ex-Ogun Governor, Senator Amosun Joins 2023 Presidential Race, Lists Promises
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
Police Lawyer Raises Alarm As Abia Police Commissioner Takes Sides With US-based Couple, Illegally Arrests Family Of Surrogate Mother
0 Comments
17 Minutes Ago
Education 21,000 Nigerians Enrolled In UK Universities In 2020/2021 Session In Highest Admission -- Report
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad