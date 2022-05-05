Striking Nigerian University Lecturers’ Union, ASUU Writes University Of Jos, Seeks Probe, Withdrawal Of Junior Education Minister’s Certificate

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has written to the University of Jos, asking it to probe and recall the doctoral degree of the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.

Nigerian university workers, under the aegis of ASUU, had commenced a month’s strike on February 14, 2022. After the expiration of the strike, the union extended the industrial action by another two months.

The union is demanding among others university autonomy, the release of revitalisation funds for Nigerian universities, and the deployment of the University Transparency Accountability and Solution payment platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers,

Since the strike commenced, both parties have accused each other of not doing enough to resolve the pending issues to get students back in school.

Nwajiuba, who recently purchased N100 million presidential form of the All Progressives Congress despite the ongoing strike, told The PUNCH that the union had written to UNIJOS, asking for the recall of his certificate.

The minister said, “ASUU wrote UNIJOS to recall my certificate. I am not sure what it is they are pursuing. I was informed by the university that this was the directive from ASUU: to investigate my certificate. That is how far they have gone.

“When I got the letter from the university, in fact, the university didn’t hide it, they noted that ASUU wrote them.”

