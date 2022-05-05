Striking Nigerian University Lecturers’ Union, ASUU Writes University Of Jos, Seeks Probe, Withdrawal Of Junior Education Minister’s Certificate

Nwajiuba recently purchased N100 million presidential form of the All Progressives Congress despite the ongoing strike.

by Saharareporters, New York May 05, 2022

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has written to the University of Jos, asking it to probe and recall the doctoral degree of the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba.
Nigerian university workers, under the aegis of ASUU, had commenced a month’s strike on February 14, 2022. After the expiration of the strike, the union extended the industrial action by another two months.

The union is demanding among others university autonomy, the release of revitalisation funds for Nigerian universities, and the deployment of the University Transparency Accountability and Solution payment platform for the payment of salaries and allowances of university lecturers,
Since the strike commenced, both parties have accused each other of not doing enough to resolve the pending issues to get students back in school.
Nwajiuba, who recently purchased N100 million presidential form of the All Progressives Congress despite the ongoing strike, told The PUNCH that the union had written to UNIJOS, asking for the recall of his certificate.
The minister said, “ASUU wrote UNIJOS to recall my certificate. I am not sure what it is they are pursuing. I was informed by the university that this was the directive from ASUU: to investigate my certificate. That is how far they have gone.
“When I got the letter from the university, in fact, the university didn’t hide it, they noted that ASUU wrote them.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Truck Drivers Block Road In Protest Of N10,000 Tax
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Labor Unions To Protest On Thursday
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Aero Air Sacks 60% Workforce, Declare Them Redundant
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Osun State Pensioners Urge Aregbesola To Pay Gratuities Backlog
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Ondo State Government Media Station, OSRC, Shut Down, Workers Likely To Be Redeployed
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Resident Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike Nationwide
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Retired Nigerian Customs Officer Chops Off 10-Year-Old Girl's Finger With Machete Over Missing 50 Naira
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Police Nigerian Police Hunt For Owners Of Dogs Having Sex With Women, Men And Humans Involved In The ‘Unnatural Offence’
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Internet Elon Musk Could Make Misinformation Worse On Twitter, Bill Gates Warns After Recent Acquisition
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
CRIME Nigerian Lady In Critical Condition After Hit-And-Run Lebanese Driver Rammed Her Against Wall
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Don't Embarrass Igbo Land, Withdraw Sit-At-Home Order — Ex-Aviation Minister, Amaechi Pleads With Unknown Gunmen Over Buhari's Visit
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Mock President Buhari, Nigerian Army, Openly Observe Eid-el-Fitr Prayer
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity BREAKING: Delta Community Protests, Blocks Major Roads As 12 Residents Killed By Unknown Gunmen Are Laid To Rest Today
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Zamfara Commissioner, Sheikh Jangebe Allegedly Resigns To Avoid Being Sacked Over Anti-government Preaching
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Osinbajo Gifts 300 Dollars Each To Over 400 APC Delegates In Adamawa, Taraba States
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: It Takes A Mad Man To Govern Nigeria, I Have The Energy — Wike
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion 2023 Elections: How Nigeria Is Following The Coffin Into The Grave, By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion There’s Just No Killing The Igbo Beetle! By Tiko Okoye
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad