Vice-President Osinbajo's Security Details Harass Journalists During Consultation Visit To Cross River

Journalists were on Thursday manhandled by security details attached to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, during his presidential consultation visit to Cross River State.

Cross River Watch reports that the journalists, numbering over 15 were harassed and chased out of the venue.

According to the report, a huge dark-skinned man who could easily pass for one of the anchors of the event picked up the microphone and said harshly: “If you’re a journalist; whether from the print or electronic media, take your leave, the Vice President will talk to you outside, excuse us and stay outside.

“It is strictly a private meeting with the Vice President.”

He, however, added: “I will make sure he talks to you when he is done.”

The journalists had to move out of the hall to the reception of the hotel with hopes of getting a chance for an interview with the VP.

However, shortly after, his security details came in their numbers, harassed and chased the men of the Fourth Estate of the Realm out of the premises.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, also reportedly ordered journalists out of the building saying journalists from the state are not needed because the Vice President came with his entourage from the State House Press Corps, Abuja.

The incident comes two days after the World Press Freedom Day celebration aimed at protecting journalists in the line of duty.

SaharaReporters earlier on Thursday reported how Osinbajo distributed $300 each to about 400 presidential nomination delegates in Adamawa and Taraba during his visit to the states on Wednesday.

The Vice President reportedly switched from doling out money in naira to hard currency to stay on top of the competition to buy delegates.

At meetings held behind closed doors in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital and Yola, in Adamawa State on Wednesday, Osinbajo gave each delegate to the APC National Convention US $300.

"I was handed an envelope containing $300 shortly after the Vice President left the hall," a delegate had told SaharaReporters while displaying the money.

He was said to have pleaded with the delegates to favour his candidacy above all others in the race, arguing that he had more experience in governance at home and on the international stage than all his competitors.

SaharaReporters also reported on April 22, 2022, that some presidential delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the South-West last Friday went home with N250,000 each after attending a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Ibadan, Oyo State.