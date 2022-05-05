Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Obtains N100m APC Presidential Form, Claims Nigerians Raised The Funds Despite Gifting Delegates $300 Each On Wednesday

Nigeria's Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), has obtained the N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

This was made known on Thursday by Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant-Media and Publicity to the Vice President.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Akande wrote on Twitter, “A passionate team of support groups and individual Nigerians from across the country have raised funds to support the purchase of APC nomination forms for the Vice President’s 2023 presidential bid.

“Today, the forms are being collected by representatives of the team, just as the VP continues his interactions with APC stakeholders across the States.

“Today, he is in Cross River and the Bayelsa States. It's all about the desire & resolve of the VP to serve the people of Nigeria with all his heart, experience and insights.

“Video shows the VP on arrival at Calabar this morning, acknowledging cheers on the streets. He was received by Gov Ayade and has since received the blessings of the Obong of Calabar who told VP "all we are praying is for you to pick the ticket," of the party later this month.”

https://twitter.com/akandeoj/status/1522195515768778752?t=KFIUpwcGH3GRHDhvpe6YjQ&s=19

Osinbajo is seeking the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and had declared that he was fully prepared to take a shot at the presidency.

SaharaReporters earlier on Thursday reported how Osinbajo distributed $300 each to about 400 presidential nomination delegates in Adamawa and Taraba during his visit to the states on Wednesday.

The Vice President reportedly switched from doling out money in naira to hard currency in order to stay on top of his game.

At meetings held behind closed doors in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital and Yola, in Adamawa State on Wednesday, Osinbajo gave each delegate to the APC National Convention US $300.

"I was handed an envelope containing $300 shortly after the Vice President left the hall," a delegate told SaharaReporters while displaying the money.

He was said to have pleaded with the delegates to favour his candidacy above all others in the race, arguing that he has more experience in governance at home and on the international stage than all his competitors.

SaharaReporters reported on April 22, 2022, that some presidential delegates of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the South-West on Friday went home with N250,000 each after attending a meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“This was what we were given by Osinbajo today,” a delegate had said while showing the money packaged in an envelope.

A visibly elated VP was accompanied to Muna Hotel in Yola, the venue of the meeting by some APC party senators, House of Representatives members and cronies of President Muhammadu Buhari.