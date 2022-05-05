VIDEO: Abia Residents Rejoice, Hail Unknown Gunmen After Declaring Sit-at-home On Thursday, Friday Over Buhari’s Visit To Ebonyi

A video of some residents in Abia State hailing some gunmen terrorising Nigeria’s South-East who staged a broad daylight patrol at Ariaria International Market, Aba, Abia State has been obtained by SaharaReporters.

The gunmen on Wednesday stormed the market where they declared a sit-at-home protest on May 5 and 6 in the South-East region over the planned two-day visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State.

They also threatened to attack anyone caught disobeying the order.

In the video, residents could be seen rejoicing and hailing the gunmen after passing the message.

Governor David Umahi had in a statement on Tuesday said President Buhari would be in the state for two days: Thursday and Friday.

The South-East region has witnessed increasing and regular attacks on security agencies and facilities, government institutions and high-profile individuals following the arrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB has been linked to the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.