You're A Liar, Worse Than Biafra Enemies — IPOB Tackles Governor Wike Over Claims He Supports Biafra Agitations

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has blasted Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike over his recent comment that he supports Biafra agitations.



Wike, a presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said he however does support the violence associated with the group.

Rivers Governor Wike

“I support the agitations in the South-East, whether anybody likes it or not, I do,” Wike said. “We should sit down at the round table and discuss it.”



When asked if IPOB poses a threat to him, the governor neither affirmed nor denied it.



He said, “Why will they be a threat to me? It is because of the division in this country today that we have never had this country being divided this way.



“What pains me is that people take politics to think that I want to use this opportunity to fight this person. There came a time IPOB was singing praises about Wike. This Nnamdi Kanu was singing praises (that) Wike is our son.”



IPOB, in a statement signed by Emma Powerful, its media and publicity secretary, said the politician only made the comments to get the support of the Igbo people for his presidential ambition.



The group said the Rivers Governor is not supporting Biafra and if he wants to prove otherwise, he should ensure the release of all the Igbos arrested by the Nigerian Army at Obigbo and currently detained in different army barracks in Abuja and Northern Nigeria.



IPOB urged Wike to “pursue the Biafra cause the same way you are pursuing your presidential project. Then we will be convinced you truly support our agitation".



The group said, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the recent statement by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, claiming that he supports IPOB agitation against the Fulani terrorist government of Nigeria.



“The recent statement from Wike and his cronies shows that he is under the influence of something by saying that. Is it not the same Wike who classified IPOB as a violent organisation and ordered us to keep off from Rivers State? How NIGERIA politicians lie blatantly without shame! Just because of politics Wike has become a shameless liar.



“Wike knows he needs the support and vote of the Igbo and other Biafrans that is why he suddenly turned out to be a supporter of IPOB. Was it not the same Wike that sponsored the broad-day massacre of Biafrans and IPOB members in Obigbo during the #EndSARS protest in 2020? We won't forget the atrocities of Wike against BIAFRA.



“We know our friends and supporters and they know us. Wike should stop dissipating his energy because he will not escape judgement for his wickedness against his fellow Biafrans who he denied. The Obigbo genocide will always hunt Wike.



“Wike cannot claim to be unaware of the great efforts and sacrifices of IPOB members in his election as Rivers Governor, especially in his second tenure when the evil forces in Abuja wanted to stop him at all cost.



“Our men paid the supreme price standing firm behind him thinking he is a human being but unknown to us he is worse than our known enemies.



“Wike, stop lying. You are not supporting Biafra. If you are, go and secure the release of all those kidnapped in Obigbo at your behest by the murderous Nigerian Army and detained in different army barracks in Abuja and Northern Nigeria, the same way you secured your nomination and expression of interest forms.”