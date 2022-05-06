Ex-Zamfara Governor, Yerima Declares For 2023 Presidency After Meeting Buhari

Yerima disclosed this on Friday after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK May 06, 2022

Former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Ahmed Yerima, has joined the 2023 presidential race.
He said he would be focusing on three critical areas of needs, including insecurity, poverty and ignorance.
Yerima, it was, who instituted Sharia law in controversial circumstances while he was governor in Zamfara, including punishment of amputation for arrested thieves.
The former governor said he would be picking the APC nomination and expression of interest forms immediately
“I’m here this afternoon to inform Mr. President of my intention to participate in the 2023 elections and to contest the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I’m going to, insha Allah, purchase my forms today and officially declare this afternoon.
“So, I have three points as well; to fight insecurity, fight poverty, and ignorance,” he said.
He said the President gave him the nod to contest the ticket.
 

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

